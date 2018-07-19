A South St. Paul police officer was shot amid gunfire Thursday afternoon in a residential neighborhood.
According to emergency dispatch audio, a suspect was involved in gunfire with police in the 500 block of 12th Avenue N.
"I am down," the officer can be heard telling dispatch. "I have been hit; the left shoulder. ... He is constantly shooting at us with a shotgun."
Moments later, police said they had the suspect "down on the ground" and in custody.
An ambulance for the suspect was dispatched, but it was not immediately clear whether that person also was shot.
Return to Startribune.com for more details on this breaking story.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Suspect 'constantly shooting' hits officer shot in South St. Paul
A suspect and the officer were shooting, according to emergency dispatch audio.
National
Democratic ad war underway in primary race for governor
The much anticipated ad war among Democratic candidates for governor is finally underway, with candidates this week unveiling their first spots less than four weeks before the Aug. 14 primary.
Local
Burned items led to Indiana woman's buried body in Minnesota
Burned items in a fire pit eventually led investigators to a shallow grave in northern Minnesota containing the wrapped and bound body of a missing Indiana woman, according to a murder charge against the woman's boyfriend.
East Metro
Suspected killer of Stillwater guard previously assaulted jailer
Convicted murderer Edward Muhammad Johnson allegedly killed officer Joseph Gomm in the Stillwater prison Wednesday and has since been moved to the maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights.
Local
Minnesota bans Florida veterans charity that officials say deceived donors
It's part of a nationwide crackdown on fraudulent veterans charities.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.