A South St. Paul police officer was shot amid gunfire Thursday afternoon in a residential neighborhood.

According to emergency dispatch audio, a suspect was involved in gunfire with police in the 500 block of 12th Avenue N.

"I am down," the officer can be heard telling dispatch. "I have been hit; the left shoulder. ... He is constantly shooting at us with a shotgun."

Moments later, police said they had the suspect "down on the ground" and in custody.

An ambulance for the suspect was dispatched, but it was not immediately clear whether that person also was shot.

Return to Startribune.com for more details on this breaking story.