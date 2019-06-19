The Gophers added a lineman to their recent haul of verbal commitments.

Offensive tackle Martes Lewis announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-7, 320-pound Indiana Native is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.

Lewis is the 17th member of the Gophers' 2020 class and the ninth in the past five days.

