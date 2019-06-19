The Gophers added a lineman to their recent haul of verbal commitments.
Offensive tackle Martes Lewis announced his decision on Twitter. The 6-7, 320-pound Indiana Native is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports.com.
Lewis is the 17th member of the Gophers' 2020 class and the ninth in the past five days.
I'd like to thank all the schools that offered me and showed interest. I am committing to @GopherFootball ! Thanks to @Coach_Fleck @Callybrian for the opportunity. Thanks to @mhspiratefball @CoachSeiss Coach Atria and Coach Hamilton for helping me! pic.twitter.com/wn5sWbu8vq— Martes (@Martes98209320) June 19, 2019
