Gophers offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca is staying put. According a source with knowledge of the situation, Ciarrocca will not join West Virginia’s staff under new coach Neal Brown and will remain with Minnesota.

Ciarrocca, who also serves as the Gophers’ quarterbacks coach, was being pursued by West Virginia for an offensive position on its coaching staff. The West Virginia-based “Eer Sports,” a 247Sports.com affiliate, reported Monday that Brown was in the process of adding Ciarrocca to his staff.

But on Tuesday, Yahoo Sports reported that West Virginia was finalizing a deal to make newly-hired Louisville running backs coach Chad Scott its co-offensive coordinator. Scott was tight ends coach at North Carolina the past three seasons under coach Larry Fedora, who was fired in November. He was hired by Louisville on Friday. Scott was running backs coach at Troy in 2008 and ’09 while Brown was the Trojans’ offensive coordinator.

Under Ciarrocca, the Gophers offense finished strong in 2018, averaging 32.5 points in the final six games, including a 3-1 stretch that secured bowl eligibility and a 7-6 record. Minnesota’s offense operated so efficiently that it didn’t have to punt at all in the 34-10 victory over Georgia Tech in the Quick Lane Bowl and went the final 41:48 of a 37-15 romp at Wisconsin without punting.

The offense made big strides from 2017, the first year under coach P.J. Fleck and Ciarrocca, who is known for his work with quarterbacks. Minnesota averaged 28.9 points per game overall last season, which ranked 65th nationally. That was a jump from 2017, when the Gophers were 108th at 22.1 points per game.

In total offense, the Gophers went from 308.5 yards per game (123rd nationally) in 2017 to 379.6 this year (86th). Ciarrocca’s work with freshmen quarterbacks Tanner Morgan and Zack Annexstad was impressive, too. Minnesota passed for 208.8 yards per game, which ranked 90th. In 2017, they passed for 126.1 per game, 122nd in the nation.

The Gophers rushed for more yards in 2017 (182.4 yards per game) than in 2018 (170.9), but their yards per carry increased from 4.17 to 4.24 in 2018. That was despite having their top two running backs, Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks, for only three games combined this fall.

Ciarrocca has a history with West Virginia’s new coach. Brown, who parlayed success at Troy to the Mountaineers job, was wide receivers coach at Delaware in 2005 while Ciarrocca was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Ciarrocca made $710,000 this season, a figure that tied for the most among Gophers assistants with since-fired defensive coordinator Robb Smith.