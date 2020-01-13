Numerous spinouts and crashes were reported across the Twin Cities on Sunday night as snow began falling.
About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected before the system moves out, which is expected by midnight.
A narrow band of heavier snow, about 3 to 4 inches, was expected in southern Minnesota, south of Mankato.
"It's slick anywhere it snows," said Todd Krause, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. "So there's the usual advice about slowing down and allowing adequate time for traveling."
