Numerous spinouts and crashes were reported across the Twin Cities on Sunday night as snow began falling.

About 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected before the system moves out, which is expected by midnight.

A narrow band of heavier snow, about 3 to 4 inches, was expected in southern Minnesota, south of Mankato.

"It's slick anywhere it snows," said Todd Krause, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen. "So there's the usual advice about slowing down and allowing adequate time for traveling."