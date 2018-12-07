State health regulators on Thursday suspended the license of a northern Minnesota senior home for health and safety violations that pose “an imminent risk” to its residents.

Chappy’s Golden Shores, an assisted-living facility with about 30 residents near Grand Rapids, Minn., had its home care license suspended for 90 days based on “serious alleged violations” found during a state investigation, according to a statement from the Minnesota Department of Health, which regulates senior care facilities and home care providers.

“The alleged violations are deemed to pose an imminent risk to the health and safety of the clients served by this home care provider,” said the agency.

Staff at the facility, which is located in Hill City, Minn., did not answer telephone calls Friday.