The Northern Metals Recycling facility in north Minneapolis, long a source of residents’ air quality concerns, will relocate to Becker, Minn., by August 2019.

Under an agreement reached with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA), Northern Metals will also pay $2.5 million in costs and penalties, including $600,000 for community health efforts in areas neighboring the facility.

“This settlement is a welcome start to addressing a problem for residents in north Minneapolis who are already overburdened with health and pollution issues,” MPCA Commissioner John Linc Stine said in a news release Friday. “The company recognized the serious nature of its violations, and they’ve chosen to take the right steps.”

Minneapolis residents have spent years trying to get the Northern Metals facility and its metal shredder moved from its location south of the Lowry Avenue Bridge.

In the spring of 2015, Northern Metals went to court to try to shut down MPCA air monitors near the facility. A year later, the MPCA moved to revoke Northern Metals’ air quality permit after investigations at the site revealed the company was not following the permit and had omitted information during the permit process.

The settlement, which according to the MPCA is among the largest the agency has ever negotiated, resolves both actions.

Northern Metal Recycling metal shredder building located on the Mississippi River just south of the Lowry Avenue Bridge Wednesday December 2, 2015 in Minneapolis, MN.

In a statement, Northern Metals Chief Operating Officer Scott Helberg said the company is “pleased that we have been able to amicably and cooperatively resolve this matter outside of the courts.” The statement maintained that Northern Metals complied with its permit terms and obeyed state and federal laws.

The facility is expected to bring at least 85 jobs to Becker, where city officials have been courting Northern Metals for about a year.

“We are very pleased that Northern Metals is bringing new jobs and capital investments to the area,” Becker City Manager Greg Pruszinske said in a statement. “They have chosen a great site for their new facility and we look forward to the many positive impacts Northern Metals Recycling will have in the Becker community.”