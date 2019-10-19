A 20-year-old man from Isanti was killed Saturday morning when his car left northbound Hwy. 65 in East Bethel and struck a traffic control light, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.
First responders were called to the highway near NE. Viking Boulevard just after 9 a.m. The man was alone in a Chrysler 300 when he struck the pole. He died at the scene.
His name has not been released.
The northbound lanes of Hwy. 65 will be shut down for a few hours for the accident investigation, the Sheriff’s Office said.
STAFF REPORT
