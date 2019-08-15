Jim Bowers, the opera-singing baritone who sang the National Anthem before North Stars hockey games at Met Center for parts of three decades, died July 15 at age 84.

Bowers was a fixture at games as hushed fans listened to his rendition, then roared to his trademark “la-aaand of the freeee-EEEE.” His last rendition was April 13, 1993, the club’s last home game before the franchise moved to Dallas.

Bowers got his singing start in operas, including performing at the Guthrie Theatre. He also sang in night clubs and church events. He sang at a sporting event for the first time at Met Stadium in Bloomington in the late 1960s.

He also sang at Fighting Saints hockey games and Kicks and Strikers soccer games before North Stars co-founder Gordon Ritz invited to sing at North Star games.

A native of Peoria, Ill., Bowers attended Bradley University. He and his wife raised six children in the Blaine area. He worked as a food broker and served as a vice president for McGarvey Coffee in the 1970s. Bowers was living in the East Bethel area at the time of his death.

For his last performance at Met Center 26 years ago, Bowers was greeted with thunderous applause before and after he sang.

“I’ll miss the reverence of the moment of the anthem,” Bowers told Star Tribune hockey writer John Gilbert then. “People aren’t reverent about much these days, but they do get reverent for the anthem.”

A funeral service for Bowers is set for Saturday.