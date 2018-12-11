8 p.m. vs. North Florida Williams Arena • BTN (100.3-FM)

U foe is young but experienced

Preview: The Gophers (8-2) are playing their final game before taking a break for final exams and having 10 days off from competition. After going 1-1 in early Big Ten play against Ohio State and Nebraska, Minnesota started the first of a four-game nonconference homestand with Saturday’s 72-56 win against Arkansas State. North Florida (4-5) enters Tuesday with two straight victories, against Florida A&M 81-62 and Charleston Southern 76-70. The latter win ended a five-game losing streak on the road this season. The Ospreys returned all five starters from last season and were picked to finish fourth in the Atlantic Sun Conference in the preseason poll.

Players to watch: Gophers freshman center Daniel Oturu picked up his first career double-double with a season-high 19 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks vs. Arkansas State. The 6-10 Oturu sprained his ankle late in the second half, but he’s expected to play Tuesday. North Florida junior forward Noah Horchler is averaging a team-best 16.0 points and 10.4 rebounds this season, which includes four double-doubles in eight games.

Numbers: North Florida is the only Division I team this season to return all five starters with no seniors on its roster.

Marcus Fuller