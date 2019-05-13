As you will see below, Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for the first of three games against the Angels. A Twins official said that the plan was to rest Cruz today anyway. Well, it looks more like a plan to allow Cruz to recover from a sore left wrist, which flared up Sunday as he followed-through on a swing against the Tigers.

Cruz had a MRI done on the wrist today, and the Twins were meeting a little while ago to determine a plan of attack,

A trip to the IL makes sense here. The Twins could just plop Miguel Sano into the DH spot while Cruz recovers. Sano was 2-for-4 with two doubles on Sunday for Class AAA Rochester, as he works his way back from a lacerated heel that ruined his spring training.

There's a chance that Cruz tries to play through it if the exam was favorable. We will know more in a couple hours.

Here's the Twins lineup against lefthander Tyler Skaggs. No word on the Angels lineup yet:

Mitch Garver DH

Jorge Polanco SS

C.J. Cron 1B

Eddie Rosario LF

Marwin Gonzalez RF

Willians Astudillo 3B

Ehire Adrianza 2B

Jason Castro C

Byron Buxton CF

Jose Berrios, RHP