As you will see below, Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for the first of three games against the Angels. A Twins official said that the plan was to rest Cruz today anyway. Well, it looks more like a plan to allow Cruz to recover from a sore left wrist, which flared up Sunday as he followed-through on a swing against the Tigers.
Cruz had a MRI done on the wrist today, and the Twins were meeting a little while ago to determine a plan of attack,
A trip to the IL makes sense here. The Twins could just plop Miguel Sano into the DH spot while Cruz recovers. Sano was 2-for-4 with two doubles on Sunday for Class AAA Rochester, as he works his way back from a lacerated heel that ruined his spring training.
There's a chance that Cruz tries to play through it if the exam was favorable. We will know more in a couple hours.
Here's the Twins lineup against lefthander Tyler Skaggs. No word on the Angels lineup yet:
Mitch Garver DH
Jorge Polanco SS
C.J. Cron 1B
Eddie Rosario LF
Marwin Gonzalez RF
Willians Astudillo 3B
Ehire Adrianza 2B
Jason Castro C
Byron Buxton CF
Jose Berrios, RHP