Starting Monday, passengers without TSA PreCheck must use a single security checkpoint at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s main terminal.

A remodel of the ticket lobby in Terminal 1 (Lindbergh) means security screening at the south checkpoint will be limited to passengers with TSA PreCheck, CLEAR PreCheck and airport employees.

The rest of the traveling public, including First Class/Sky Priority and CLEAR Standard passengers, must use the terminal’s north checkpoint, according to the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which owns and operates MSP. There are only two security checkpoints in Terminal 1.

It’s all part of a multiyear $1.6 billion renovation at the airport’s main terminal, which also includes an overhaul of the baggage claim area, the food court, and new restrooms.

Work on the south checkpoint is expected to be completed by mid-December, but the restrictions will be in place during time period that includes the busy travel weekend for teacher conferences in October and the Thanksgiving holiday.

The remodeling of the south checkpoint will occur in stages over a five-month period, according to the MAC. That allows the checkpoint to remain open for TSA PreCheck and CLEAR PreCheck passengers during construction.

Checkpoints at Terminal 2 (Humphrey) are not affected.

The MAC said Friday that signs and audio messages will alert passengers in “locations where they are most likely to make their security screening choice.” Airport staff and volunteers will be on hand to direct befuddled travelers, as well.

More information for passengers is available on the airport’s website.

With more than 7 million members, TSA PreCheck costs $85 and is good for five years. The expedited screening program allows travelers to keep their shoes, light outerwear and belts on as they go through security. Laptops may remain in their cases, and liquids and gels in carry-on bags using select checkpoint screening lanes.

More than 200 domestic airports participate in the program.

CLEAR is run by a private company and uses eye and fingerprint biometrics to identify travelers. Currently, about 3 million people have CLEAR, which is available at more than 50 airports, arenas and stadiums nationwide. The cost is $179 a year.