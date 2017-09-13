Candy is back on at this year’s Grand Day Parade in Anoka, following weeks of backlash over a recent decision to ban the sweet handouts in a city billed the “Halloween Capital of the World.”

Anoka Halloween, Inc., the all-volunteer nonprofit that puts on the north suburb’s annual festival and its three parades, announced its decision to reverse the parade candy ban in a Facebook post Sept. 8. The organization cited a “strong recommendation” to reverse the rule change from city leaders.

City officials sent a letter last month urging the Halloween committee to reconsider its controversial candy rule. Event organizers say it stemmed from safety concerns over kids mobbing moving vehicles to retrieve treats.

The committee’s reversal drew praise on social media, with posts ranging from “No trick! Only treats” to “Children and adults around the world THANK you!”

Anoka City Manager Greg Lee said city staff met Thursday with Liz McFarland, the Anoka Halloween parade chair, to discuss the committee’s concerns.

Lee said pedestrian gates will be added at certain points along the parade route, with candy handouts allowed only over the top of these gates. Volunteers and parade float escorts will also focus on crowd control and keeping kids back from moving vehicles.

“Candy makes a parade for the little guys. It’s really a special thing,” Council Member Mark Freeburg said. “Amazingly enough — I’m not kidding you — if there wasn’t candy, some people said they weren’t going to come.”

Freeburg says residents passing by his house have even stopped to praise the rule reversal.

“Kids really look forward to getting a piece of candy. That’s what it’s all about,” he said.

Event organizers say they still need adult volunteers for the parade. Those interested can e-mail Anoka Halloween, Inc., at anokaparades@gmail.com.

“We really want to get the word out that we need help from everyone,” McFarland said Tuesday.