Twins center fielder Byron Buxton said he was blindsided by the team’s decision to not call him up in September.

“It’s business,” he said. “They did what they did, I do what I do. At the end of the day, I’m still gonna keep playing hard. I still want to play in Minnesota.”

Asked when he was upset when he found out he wouldn’t be recalled, he said he was. “I ain’t sugarcoating nothing.”

Buxton appeared at Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare to pass out gifts along with teammate Trevor Hildenberger and ex-Twins Joe Mauer and Justin Morneau.

After winning a Gold Glove in 2017, Buxton played with injuries in 2018 and spent much of the season at Class AAA Rochester.

He had a summer filled with migraines, a fractured toe and a strained wrist, all of which limited him to 28 major league games and a .156 batting average. Buxton recovered in August and was expected to be recalled when rosters expanded in September, but the Twins chose not to, a move that will prevent Buxton from reaching free agency until after the 2022 season, rather than 2021.

“I stay in my own lane. I’m only worried about myself,” Buxton said.