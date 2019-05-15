The Star Tribune’s weekly Fishing Page debuts today, once again acting as a mirror of the fishing season each Wednesday through Labor Day. The photos come from readers, so you are encouraged to e-mail pictures of your catch to fishphoto@startribune.com.

The page will feature anyone landing a fish on shore, from a dock or in a boat. Images of lunkers are great, but the page celebrates the joy of catching fish of any size or type. Minnesota fish dominate the page, but anglers young and old who travel to other destinations also can make submissions. The fish must have been caught this year.

Submissions must include text to identify the angler; describe weight and/or length of the fish, if possible; and say when, where and how the fish was caught. You can also post photos on Trophy Tales at startribune.com/outdoors. Happy fishing!