Jake Odorizzi, who never won more than 11 major league games in a season, will be seeking his 15th victory tonight when the Twins play host to the White Sox at Target Field (6:40 p.m., FSN).

Ivan Nova will start a "bullpen game" for Chicago, which suffered a 9-8 loss on Tuesday night despite twice taking the lead in extra innings.

Still no Max Kepler (scapular) or C.J. Cron (thumb) for the Twins. Luis Arraez stays in left, and Willians Astudillo (pictured) is at first. Marwin Gonzalez, coming back from an oblique injury, is sitting out.

Chicago

Leury Garcia, CF

Tim Anderson, SS

Jose Abreu, 1B

Yoan Moncada, 3B

Eloy Jimenez, LF

Zack Collins, C

Yolmer Sanchez, 2B

Matt Skole, 1B

Daniel Palka, RF

Twins

Luis Arraez, LF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, RF

Miguel Sano, 3B

Jake Cave, CF

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Jason Castro, C

Willians Astudillo, 1B