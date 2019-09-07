Sorry for the delay. Michael Pineda's drug suspension dominated pre-game stuff, but there are injury updates:

Nelson Cruz felt a lot better on Saturday than he did on Friday, when he tweaked his left wrist while taking a swing during the game against Cleveland.

"It was pain, yeah," said Cruz, who ruptured the tendon in the wrist a few weeks ago but has been able to play. " But I think it was inflammation more than anything. I got a lot of treatment (Friday) night."

Cruz's plan was to take some swings before the game, then take his usual spot in the starting lineup. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli, however, had other ideas.

"In basketball, it would be a coach's decision," Baldelli said.

Since Cruz aggravated the wrist the night before, Baldelli was hesitant to put Cruz back in the lineup. He said the designated hitter could pinch hit during the game, but he was more interested in giving him a break."

"He said he was good to play," He wasn't overly comfortable last night swinging the bat. He's going to get treated and spends some time in the training room, making sure he lets this calm down a little bit.

Miguel Sano was the designated hitter on Saturday while Jorge Polanco batted in Cruz's No. 3 spot in the lineup.

Cave out as well

Outfielder Jake Cave has officially been diagnosed with a mild left groin strain after undergoing tests on Saturday. He also was not in the starting lineup.

Indians

Francisco Lindor, SS

Oscar Mercado, CF

Carlos Santana,, 1B

Yasiel Puig, RF

Jason Kipnis, 2B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Mike Freeman, 3B

Roberto Perez, C

Greg Allen, CF

Aaron Civale, RHP

Twins

Max Kepler, CF

Mitch Garver, C

Jorge Polanco, SS

Eddie Rosario, RF

Miguel Sano, DH

Luis Arraez, LF

C.J. Cron 1B

Willians Astudillo, 3B

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Jake Odorizzi, RHP