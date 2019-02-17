The Gophers’ incredible winning streak against Minnesota State Mankato remains alive. Just barely.

Sophomore forward Taylor Wente scored 1 minute, 27 seconds into overtime to give No. 1-ranked Minnesota a 3-2 victory over the Mavericks on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena. That’s 43 consecutive wins for the the Gophers in the series — and an 88-3-3 all-time dominance; they won 3-1 Friday, scoring the first three goals.

This game was much more tense thanks to Abigail Levy’s stout play in goal for MSU Mankato. She had five saves in the first period, 14 in the second, 18 in the third and two more in overtime — 39 total.

The Gophers (27-4-1, 17-4-1) took a 1-0 lead in the opening period on Nicole Schammel’s goal just under 3½ minutes into the game. Schammel was one of eight Minnesota seniors honored before the game. The Mavericks, who outshot the home team 8-6 in the period, tied it at 1-all on Rebekah Kolstad’s power-play goal in the 17th minute.

MSU Mankato (9-17-5, 3-16-3-2), last in the WCHA race. took a 2-1 lead on Brooke Bryant’s unassisted goal at 7:58 of the middle period.

Sarah Potomak tied it at 2-all for the Gophers with 9:20 left in the third. Her sister, Amy, had one of the assists on the play, Emily Brown the other.

Sydney Scobee, the Gophers backup goalie, had 22 stops, none in overtime.