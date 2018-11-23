NINE-MAN

Mountain Lake Area (12-0) vs. Spring Grove (13-0), 10 a.m.

No team is more dependent upon a single player than Spring Grove. Senior QB Alex Folz has led the defending champion Lions to 27 consecutive victories. This season he’s rushed for 2,342 yards and 37 TDs and passed for 2,220 yards and 29 TDs. He’s also a defensive back who is the team’s second-leading tackler (100) and has six interceptions. He’s got some help in Noah Elton and Ethan Maztke at receiver and Tyler Kersten as a change of pace in the backfield. But make no mistake: Spring Grove goes as Folz goes. Mountain Lake is more varied, led by senior quarterback Abe Stoesz and an inside-outside backfield duo of Drake Harder and Mace Herrig. The Wolverines’ M.O. is to overwhelm opponents early, outscoring them 421-24 in the first half this season. Their hope is to make Folz one-dimensional, which no one has done yet, and force Spring Grove to play catch-up.

• Jim says: Spring Grove 35, Mountain Lake 20

• David says: Spring Grove 28, Mountain Lake 22