Three things ...

Tavares effect

There’s plenty of hockey to go, but the Maple Leafs sure lived up to the hype of being a Stanley Cup favorite during their opening week. Not only did Toronto win three out of four games, but it scored a league-high 20 times — including two seven-goal outputs. Center Auston Matthews leads the NHL with seven goals, but new Leaf John Tavares isn’t far behind with six. It’ll be tough for the team to maintain this torrid of a pace, but it’ll be fun to watch the Leafs try.

Fast start

Despite the Leafs’ strong debut, the best start in the NHL belongs to the Hurricanes (3-0-1). This is a transition season for Carolina, with a new coach (Rod Brind’Amour) and General Manager (Don Waddell) in place in addition to a slew of new players. But the group has found a way to jell early and looks like it’s enjoying the process. The players have started celebrating wins by jumping into the boards.

Blinged out

The Capitals made quite a bit of noise with their Stanley-Cup celebration, and the rings to commemorate the run are just as flashy. They’re made of 14-karat white and yellow gold and are decorated with diamonds, rubies and blue sapphire. Aside from the team’s logo, the rings also include the Capitol building, the player’s name and the logos and series scores leading up to Washington’s win.

SARAH McLELLAN