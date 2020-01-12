FROM THE START

The 49ers played their first postseason game at Levi’s Stadium and also had the advantage of the bye week, meaning the crowd of 71,649 was in full throat after an opening-drive touchdown. “It was huge,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “We didn’t play all last week. We had our home crowd. You could hear the fans in pregame warmups: The stadium was electric.”

MANO-A-MANO

Vikings LT Reilly Reiff vs. 49ers DE Nick Bosa

WHO WON?

Bosa moved around the line a bit, but like his defensive teammates, he was in charge. He had six tackles, including two sacks of Kirk Cousins.

Bosa

PICKOFF AT A BAD TIME

The Vikings were behind 17-10 in the third quarter when San Francisco CB Richard Sherman (25) intercepted a pass from Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (8) that was intended for Adam Thielen (19). The 49ers took over at the 44 and drove for a clinching touchdown in five plays.

THE QUOTE

“I knew what the route was. I beat him to the spot. Kirk threw a very catchable ball. Appreciate it.”— Sherman