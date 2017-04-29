ST. CLOUD — Minnesota Republicans elected relative political unknown Jennifer Carnahan to be the new chair in a surprise, fourth ballot victory.

Carnahan, who was adopted by her parents from South Korea and has experience in marketing at companies like General Mills and Ecolab, takes over 18 months before an important election year featuring contests for governor, U.S. Senate and as many as five competitive U.S. House races.

Even as GOP optimists look toward 2018, the new chair will continue to face a staggering debt. After spending years climbing out of a deep hole, the party still owes more than $900,000.

In recent year, outside groups, candidates and legislative caucuses — rather than the party — performed much of the key fundraising, research, communications and field organizing that helped deliver those victories.

GOP activists hope Carnahan can turn it around.

Carnahan defeated more well known candidates including Deputy Chair Chris Fields, former Sen. David Hann and National Committeeman Rick Rice.