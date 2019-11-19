A New York state man with an expressed hatred for Muslims holding public office has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar in a phone call to the Minnesota Democrat’s Capitol Hill office.

Patrick W. Carlineo, Jr., 55, of Addison, entered his plea Monday in U.S. District Court in Rochester, N.Y., to threatening to assault and murder a United States official, and being a felon in possession of firearms.

Prosecutors say that Carlineo called Omar’s office on March 21 and said, “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood? Why are you working for her, she’s a [expletive] terrorist. Somebody ought to put a bullet in her skull. Back in the day, our forefathers would have put a bullet in her [expletive].”

The staff member also recalled that Carlineo said, “I’ll put a bullet in her [expletive] skull.” He also left his contact information with the staff member.

After receiving the call, the threat was referred to the U.S. Capitol Police, which began an investigation in coordination with the FBI.

Carlineo told an FBI agent eight days later that he was a patriot who loves President Donald Trump and hates radical Muslims in the government.

He added that he made the call in the belief that Omar, among the first Muslim women elected to Congress, supported Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood and that her election was illegitimate.

“This prosecution highlights the fact that the rights secured in our Constitution carry with them certain responsibilities,” Kennedy said. “The First Amendment right to freedom of speech carries with it the responsibility that individuals not make threats to harm lawmakers simply because they may disagree with them.”

About two weeks after the phone call, authorities determined that Carlineo illegally possessed a handgun, three rifles, two shotguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition at his residence. His 1998 felony property damage conviction bars from possessing a firearm.

Carlineo’s lawyer, Sonya Zoghlin, said her client is passionate about his political beliefs and his right to express them.

“He has taken responsibility for using threatening and inappropriate language to express those beliefs in this instance,” she said in an email to the Associated Press, adding that Carlineo never intended to harm Omar.

Carlineo faces a maximum of 10 years in prison. He remains free other than a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. home curfew until sentencing scheduled for Feb. 14.