Amid uncertain times at home and across the pond, it’s a fine time for some good old-fashioned escapist drama. (And it’s always the right time for the brilliantly sardonic Maggie Smith as Dowager Countess Violet Crawley.) Following the hit TV show’s six seasons, the “Downton Abbey” film (PG, ⋆⋆⋆½) plot revolves around preparations for important royal visitors to the estate. The usual characters return, but it might not mean as much to you if you weren’t a fan of the TV series.

Katie Foran-McHale, Tribune News Service

Also out Tuesday

