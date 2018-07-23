A fender bender moved to the right shoulder has traffic bunching up on southbound I-494 approaching Baker Road in Minnetonka.

Look for a MnDOT First Unit on the scene.

In Minneapolis, congestion is loosening up on westbound I-94. Here is the look from Cedar Avenue in downtown Minneapolis at 8:55 a.m.

A crash on westbound I-694 in New Brighton at Silver Lake Road had cleared. Speeds are back to the posted in the area.

A weekend road resurfacing project on the Crosstown is complete, but there is a new wrinkle in place for Monday morning commuters.

The ramp from eastbound Crosstown to northbound Hwy. 169 is closed for the next week or so, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said. The detour takes drivers over to Hwy. 100.

In the east metro the ramp from northbound I-35E to eastbound Hwy. 36 is closed.

.Look for big slow downs Bloomington strip between Cedar Avenue and Hwy. 100 in both directions.