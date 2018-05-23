Physicians who treat patients with high blood pressure received some assurance Wednesday that their efforts to apply new national diagnosis guidelines will prevent disease and save lives, despite confusion among some patients who were previously deemed healthy but are now considered to have hypertension.

A study published in JAMA Cardiology estimates that 340,000 cases of cardiovascular disease and 156,000 deaths would be prevented each year if all hypertension patients achieved the goals of the 2017 guidelines, compared to the older guidelines.

The 2017 guidelines by the American College of Cardiology and the American Heart Association added 31 million Americans to the nation’s hypertension tally, the new study showed. However, the guidelines don’t say all patients need to take medications; only 11 million of the newly diagnosed patients would need those. The new guidelines lowered the threshold for diagnosing hypertension from a blood pressure reading of 140/90 to 130/80.

Dr. Michael Miedema, a preventive cardiologist with Allina Health in Minneapolis, said the research is helpful because the 2017 guidelines have created a “gray zone” of patients who aren’t sure what to do about their new hypertension status and whether to take medications to lower their risks of heart attacks and strokes.

“Preventive medications have such a different psychology to them,” he said. “I’m never going to have a patient coming in saying to me, ‘I didn’t have a heart attack today. I’m so happy I’m on my blood pressure medication. I can’t wait to take it again tomorrow!’ ”

While the three primary classes of medications for managing high blood pressure are well-studied and generally safe, they do present risks — particularly of causing low-blood pressure, which can lead to falls and injuries in the elderly, among other symptoms.

The new guidelines encourage doctor-patient discussions to weigh the risks and benefits of medication, but the new analysis finds in many cases that the risks of treatment are worth it for newly diagnosed hypertension patients.

“The benefit of risk reduction in cardiovascular disease ... outweighs the potential risk for adverse events,” said Dr. Jiang He, the lead author of the new analysis from Tulane University.

Still, in conversations between doctors and patients, the right thing to do isn’t always clear cut, said Dr. Dylan Bindman, an Allina Health family physician in Eagan. How much to use the term “hypertension” itself can vary, even among patients with comparable blood pressure levels.

“You have to read the patient and kind of get to know what helps them be their healthiest selves,” he said. “Some patients, it can be very helpful to have that label, if you will. It gets them to change their habits or start a medication. But for others, it ... can make them anxious, which can raise their blood pressure and it can make the cycle worse.”

Bindman said he generally agrees with the new guidelines, though he has concerns. The American Academy of Family Physicians late last year declined to endorse the new guidelines and found that they rested heavily on a limited number of studies.

Australian researchers last month cited the risk of creating anxiety in millions of people — some of whom will be diagnosed with hypertension but might not need to take medication for it.

Dr. Andrew Smith, a cardiologist at the Park Nicollet Heart and Vascular Center in St. Louis Park, said the new guidelines have been helpful in motivating patients, some of whom used medications or changes in diet and exercise to lower their blood pressures below 130/80.

They also offered guidance on how to measure blood pressure for the purpose of diagnosis, given the number of people who suffer “white coat hypertension” and elevated pressure levels just from being in a clinic or hospital.

Risk-based guidelines also promote a conversation between doctor and patient, Smith said. “(Doctors) have had to turn the reflex of ‘You have high blood pressure, you get treatment,’ into a conversation with patients.”