MLB teams generally have a handful of games delayed or postponed by weather every season, for instance. And in those cases, fans get something approaching equivalent value for the ticket to the game they didn't get to see.

Nebraska college football, however, might not deal with such things very often. But the Cornhuskers did Saturday, when lightning in Lincoln immediately after the start of the game forced the postponement of head coach Scott Frost's debut against Akron.

There's a chance it could be made up later in the season if one or both teams need a victory for a chance at bowl eligibility. But for now, no game.

If you had a ticket for the game that was never played (beyond the opening kickoff), the news is extra bad. Per ESPN.com:

"No refunds will be issued for game tickets, many of which were sold on the secondary market for well above face value."

Read Michael Rand's blog at startribune.com/randball. michael.rand@startribune.com.