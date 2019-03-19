Unhappy with the way your body looks?

People’s desire to reshape their bodies fueled an increase last year in the number of surgical and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

The total — 17,721,671 — is an increase of more than a quarter-million procedures from the year before. That represents a 2 percent increase from 2017 to 2018, but a 163 percent increase since 2000 and an increase every year for the past five.

Body-shaping procedures topped the list of most-popular cosmetic surgeries in 2018, with breast augmentation (313,735) up 4 percent and liposuction (258,558) up 5 percent.

The plastic surgeon who is president of the society described liposuction as “the gold standard in body contouring because of its versatility, efficiency and effectiveness.”

Tummy tucks were also among the top five, along with nose reshaping and eyelid surgeries.

Other body-shaping procedures that increased in number included buttocks augmentation, buttocks lifts, thigh lifts and breast lifts.

Overall, however, minimally invasive procedures — such as Botox injections, soft tissues fillers, chemical peels and laser hair removal — far outnumbered surgical ones, 15.9 million to 1.8 million.