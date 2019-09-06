This old house

Some of HGTV’s top personalities are determined to redesign the North Hollywood house from “The Brady Bunch” so that it looks just like the soundstages from the enduring sitcom. The real draw in “A Very Brady Renovation” is watching the actors who played the six siblings lend a hand, combing through dusty props, busting out windows and reminding viewers to never play ball in the house.

8 p.m. Monday, HGTV

Dennis the menace

“Rodman: For Better or Worse” is loopier and more irreverent than most documentaries, but the approach makes sense when the subject is NBA oddball Dennis Rodman. Despite the horseplay, the filmmakers are clearly on the Worm’s side, excusing much of his bad behavior as a cry for love. Jamie Foxx narrates.

8 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN

Flight plan

Because “9/11: Inside Air Force One” was made with the cooperation of George W. Bush and the Secret Service, you might think the documentary would come across like a 21-gun salute. But the film doesn’t shy away from the country’s shortcomings on that horrendous day, from miscommunication between departments to heated discussions on the president’s plane. This may not be the most patriotic offering for the 9/11 anniversary, but it may be the most telling.

8 p.m. Wednesday, History Channel

Neal Justin