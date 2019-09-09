Dennis the menace

“Rodman: For Better or Worse” is loopier and more irreverent than most documentaries, but the approach makes sense when the subject is NBA oddball Dennis Rodman. Despite the horseplay, the filmmakers are clearly on the Worm’s side, excusing much of his bad behavior as a cry for love. Jamie Foxx narrates.

8 p.m., ESPN

Their old Kentucky home

“The Feud” may once again show the Hatfields and McCoys at one another’s throats, but this “American Experience” documentary is much more interested in looking at how their differences were the inevitable result of industrialization coming to rural America. Corporations and yellow journalism end up being the true enemy.

8 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Don’t drink the water

“Flint’s Deadly Water” takes you deeper into the crisis that has gripped parts of Michigan with a crackerjack team of “Frontline” journalists exposing how government officials failed to share how many residents have come down with Legionnaires’ disease. Even those who have been following the story for the past five years are bound to be struck by the new revelations.

9 p.m., TPT, Ch. 2

Neal Justin