The Sweet 16
The regional semifinals and finals will take place Friday and Saturday with the winners advancing to the Final Four in Pittsburgh. A tournament-high five Big Ten teams are still alive, including the Gophers, who reached the Sweet 16 for the 10th time in program history. Here are the regional semifinal matchups:
Austin, Texas Madison, Wis.
#7 Gophers vs. #10 Florida #4 Wisconsin vs. #13 Texas A&M
#2 Texas vs. Louisville #5 Neb. vs. #12 Hawaii or San Diego
Stanford, Calif. Waco, Texas
#3 Stanford vs. Utah #1 Baylor vs. #16 Purdue
#11 Penn State vs. Cincinnati #8 Washington vs. #9 Kentucky
Gophers
No. 2 Ohio State rallies for 3rd straight Big Ten title
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields looked frazzled and frustrated in the first half Saturday night. So did the rest of the Buckeyes.
Gophers
Gophers men's hockey ties No. 7 Ohio State
Junior goalie Jack LaFontaine stopped 29 shots for the Gophers, who scored in the second OT to pick up the extra point.
Wild
Radulov has goal and assist, Stars beat Islanders 3-1
Alexander Radulov let his play speak for itself in his return to the lineup after being benched in Dallas' previous game.
Golf
Matt Jones wins second Australian Open title by 1 stroke
Matt Jones made a testing four-foot par putt on the final hole to hold off Louis Oosthuizen and win his second Australian Open golf championship on Sunday by one stroke after a 2-under 69.
Wild
Wild GM Guerin gets in actual 'face time' with prospect Kaprizov in Moscow
Bill Guerin was in Moscow last Sunday through Tuesday to meet up with prized prospect Kirill Kaprizov, a visit he felt was a success.