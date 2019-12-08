The Sweet 16

The regional semifinals and finals will take place Friday and Saturday with the winners advancing to the Final Four in Pittsburgh. A tournament-high five Big Ten teams are still alive, including the Gophers, who reached the Sweet 16 for the 10th time in program history. Here are the regional semifinal matchups:

Austin, Texas Madison, Wis.

#7 Gophers vs. #10 Florida #4 Wisconsin vs. #13 Texas A&M

#2 Texas vs. Louisville #5 Neb. vs. #12 Hawaii or San Diego

Stanford, Calif. Waco, Texas

#3 Stanford vs. Utah #1 Baylor vs. #16 Purdue

#11 Penn State vs. Cincinnati #8 Washington vs. #9 Kentucky