DES MOINES — With his team trailing by 17 points to Michigan State in the second half Saturday night, Jordan Murphy stood helpless but clapping furiously behind the Gophers bench in a warmup jersey.

Murphy was standing to make sure his back didn’t stiffen up more than it already had after playing just four minutes in the first half before his night was over.

Minus their All-Big Ten senior forward, the 10-seed Gophers cut an earlier 20-point deficit to single digits in the second half, but they couldn’t keep the 2-seed Spartans from surging into the Sweet 16 in a 70-50 loss in front of 16,770 at Wells Fargo Arena.

Amir Coffey scored 25 points, but the Gophers (22-14) shot 30 percent from the field and saw their hopes for an NCAA tournament run end abruptly shorthanded.

Minnesota trailed 40-23 after two free throws from Cassius Winston with less than four minutes into the second half.

Coffey scored on back-to-back baskets, including a soaring dunk on Aaron Henry that ignited the Minnesota-heavy crowd.

Minnesota guard Dupree McBrayer reacts on the bench at the end of a second round loss against Michigan State

Gophers coach Richard Pitino even went to a full-court pressure defense to create easy offensive opportunities off turnovers.

Hard drives from Gabe Kalscheur and Coffey were rewarded with trips to the foul line. Suddenly, the Gophers were building momentum after Coffey’s two free throws capped an 8-0 run to cut it to 40-31 with 14:42 to play.

It resembled Minnesota’s homecourt at Williams Arena after the Spartans (30-6) were called for a shot-clock violation. Thousands of Gophers fans were up on their feet with the Gopher players feeding off their energy, but they could only sustain that effort for so long.

Winston, the Big Ten player of the year, took over with seven straight points during Michigan State’s 9-0 run to extend it to 49-31 after Xavier Tillman’s layup.

The Spartans, who were co-Big Ten champions and won the conference tournament title, defeated the Gophers earlier in the year by 24 points in East Lansing.

In the Feb. 9 loss, Murphy was held to just five points. He was shut down by a tough and physical Michigan State defense, but the Gophers were a much better team since then while in the midst of a four-game losing streak.

They weren’t able to show Saturday just how much they improved.

In Thursday’s 86-76 win against 7-seed Louisville, Pitino’s team hit a school NCAA-record 11 three-pointers, including five threes and 24 points from freshman Gabe Kalscheur.

Minnesota shot just 2-for-22 from three-point range Saturday. Michigan State limited Kalscheur to just two points on 0-for-5 shooting from the field, including 0-for-4 from beyond the arc.

The absence of Murphy and senior Matz Stockman (concussion) meant there wasn’t much the Gophers could do to compete in the paint. Starting center Daniel Oturu had eight points and four rebounds.

Winston and Tillman combined for 27 points for the Spartans, who shot 57 percent from the field and won the rebounding battle 45-19.

