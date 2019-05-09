Timberdoodle walk

Afton State Park

8-9 p.m. Friday

Timberdoodle is the nickname of the ground-nesting, long-beaked American woodcock. The bird's mating flight and dance is unique. (651-231-6968; mndnr.gov/afton)

Kids, birds, binoculars

Interstate State Park

10-11 a.m. Saturday

Bring the kids and explore the world of birds through games, crafts and a short hike. Meet at the stone picnic shelter at the park's south entrance. (651-465-5711, ext. 225; mndnr.gov/interstate)

Bison tales

Blue Mounds State Park

1-2 p.m. Saturday

Learn how the park's bison population is part of a larger effort to conserve bison in Minnesota. Learn bison basics, make a storybook to take home and practice bison communication skills. Meet at the picnic shelter in the cart-in camp area. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)

Nature games

William O'Brien State Park

2-3 p.m. Saturday

Children ages 4-11 will celebrate spring by playing outdoor games. Adults must accompany children. Meet at picnic ground large shelter. (651-433-0500, ext. 227; mndnr.gov/obrien)

Mother's Day wildflower walk

Wild River State Park

2-3:30 p.m. Sunday

Enjoy spring blooms with Mom on her day. The guided walk starts at the picnic area shelter. (651-583-2125; mndnr.gov/wildriver)

Flat water kayaking essentials for women

5:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Fish Lake Regional Park

Learn beginning safety, proper paddling form and paddle strokes while surrounded by the beauty of the park. Equipment provided. Cost is $50. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation. (threeriversparks.org)

Adapted and active

Elm Creek Park Reserve

1-3 p.m. Saturday

This is an open house event to learn about the Three Rivers Parks District's program. Try adapted off-road handcycles. Explore the 2.2-mile adapted trail built specifically to accommodate wider and more stable arm-powered bikes. Learn about lessons, a riding club and races. Meet at the trailhead. This program is free and open to all ages. (763-694-7894, threeriversparks.org)

Amazing migrants

Eastman Nature Center

2-3 p.m. Saturday

Mark International Migratory Bird Day with a special program on birds and the places they stop on their journey. Discover their amazing journeys and go on a family-friendly bird hike. Binoculars provided. Cost is $5. The program is for participants 7 and older. (763-694-7700, threeriversparks.org)