NAMES TO CONSIDER

Derek Falvey and Thad Levine likely will end up with a surprise choice as the next Twins manager. In the past two years, they have added virtual unknowns to the team's coaching staff.

Falvey — who suggested the search would take "multiple weeks" — and Levine are likely not hung up on experience, and will be more in favor of a manager who relates well to young players, values analytics, promotes healthy nutrition and cutting-edge workouts for players, and is bilingual.

Remember, the Yankees hired Aaron Boone directly from the broadcast booth and the Phils tabbed Gabe Kapler partly for his healthy lifestyle evangelism.

With several other managerial openings around major league baseball, here is a list of names (in alphabetical order) being tossed about:

Sandy Alomar Jr., 52: Cleveland's first-base coach has long been mentioned for managerial openings. Could connect well with Latin American players.

Brad Ausmus, 49: An executive with the Angels, Ausmus was manager of Detroit from 2014-17, winning the AL Central in his first season. Could replace Mike Scioscia as Angels manager.

Rocco Baldelli, 37: Tampa Bay major league field coordinator is likely to be considered by several teams because of his ability to relate to the playing generation.

Jeff Banister, 54: Recently fired by the Rangers, he was hired in Texas while Levine was with the organization.

Mark DeRosa, 43: The former player is a hit analyst on the MLB network. Also in the rumor mill as a possible successor when Joe Madden leaves the Cubs.

Joe Espada, 43: Bench coach for the world champion Astros under A.J. Hinch. Twins fans might remember him as Josue Espada, taken by Minnesota in the 1998 Rule 5 draft; he didn't make the team.

Brandon Hyde, 45: Madden's bench coach with the Cubs; has been a bench coach for four teams.

John McDonald, 44: A 16-year major leaguer, he is infield coordinator for the Indians. He has no managing experience, but is said to be a candidate for the Toronto job.

Brad Mills, 61: Cleveland bench coach was Houston's manager for three seasons (2010-12) in the Astros' early rebuild and had a 171-274 record. Age might count against him.

David Ross, 41: ESPN analyst was a highly respected catcher for eight teams, retiring after winning a World Series with the Cubs. Could be first big-league manager who was on "Dancing with the Stars."

Derek Shelton, 48: The Twins bench coach has also been a major league coach with Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

Joel Skinner, 57: Falvey and Levine hired the former big league manager to run the team at Class AAA Rochester this season.

LA VELLE E. NEAL III