President Donald Trump spent Easter weekend in Florida with political allies — including Minnesota pillow entrepreneur Mike Lindell.

Lindell, founder of Chaska-based MyPillow, joined the president and other supporters for dinner Saturday. While other guests at the Florida estate reportedly spent the weekend pressing the president to take a harder stance on issues like immigration, Trump and Lindell focused on softer topics.

“The President shook my hand and told me, ‘You are doing a great job, Michael.’ He also said he is sleeping great on his MyPillow,” Lindell said by e-mail. “I told him, ‘People come up to me all the time to tell me what a great job you are doing and that you are in their prayers.’ It was an honor to be at Mar-a-Lago on Easter weekend.”

It’s not the first time Lindell, an ardent Trump supporter, has talked pillows with the Customer In Chief.

At a White House event for American manufacturers last July, Trump praised Lindell, who had weathered a string of lawsuits, layoffs and an F rating from the Better Business Bureau.

“Michael was a supporter of ours right from the beginning, which I really appreciate,” Trump said in July. “It’s good to see you here. It’s fantastic. And I actually bought a couple of pillows, and they’re very good. I have to tell you, they’re great. I’ve slept so much better ever since.”

Lindell also took to Twitter Monday to say that he, unlike some other advertisers, would not be yanking MyPillow ads from Fox host Laura Ingraham’s program after she taunted a survivor of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting.

“I did not take my advertising down from @IngrahamAngle and @FoxNews, nor do I intend to,” he tweeted. The tweet was met with hundreds of pledged responses to either buy a MyPillow immediately or boycott the brand.

Lindell said he and his girlfriend, who asked not to be identified, traveled to the Trump estate for dinner Saturday. The food, he said, was “awesome.”