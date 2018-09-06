Murder charges were filed Thursday in the nine-month-old slaying of Desean Daggs, who was gunned down at a house party in Dinkytown allegedly over a previous attempted robbery.

Prosecutors say that Anthony Klitzke, 18, shot Daggs, 25, to death Jan. 7, on behalf of Clinton Omuya, 25. The incident occurred at a party in the 500 block of 12th Avenue SE., authorities say.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found Daggs sprawled on the sidewalk outside a house on that block, and were unable to revive him, according to court filings.

Because he was only 17 at the time of the incident, Klitzke was charged by juvenile petition with second-degree murder and second-degree assault, prosecutors say. Omuya was charged with second-degree murder and aiding an accomplice after the fact. Both men remain jailed.

Police suspect the shooting stemmed from a March 2017 incident in north Minneapolis in which Daggs tried to rob Omuya, the filings said. The episode ended with gunfire erupting, and several people were shot, including Omuya, they said.

After the robbery, Omuya vowed to kill Daggs the next time that he saw him, witnesses told police, according to the filings.

Witnesses reported seeing both men at the party where Daggs was shot, and cellphone records also placed both men in the area, police said.

Police relied on surveillance video which showed someone pulling up to the scene about 2:06 a.m. minutes before the shooting in a dark-colored Mercedes 5 Series sedan that matched the description of a car that Omuya is known to drive, court records show. Just after shooting, at 2:11 a.m., someone was seen running to the sedan and speeding off from the scene, heading north, the records show.

Court documents say that Omuya was arrested at about 3 p.m. Tuesday, and less than four hours later Klitzke was also arrested, outside of a residence in Bloomington.