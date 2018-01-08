Relatives have identified the man who was shot to death at a large late-night gathering over the weekend in the Dinkytown area of Minneapolis near the University of Minnesota.

DeSean Daggs, 23, of Eden Prairie, was killed at a duplex in the 500 block of 12th Avenue SE. about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, family members said on Facebook.

A 22-year-old man was wounded as well by gunfire, but was expected to survive his injuries, police said Monday. That victim’s identity has yet to be released.

Officers from the university and city police forces found Daggs dead in the front yard and were alerted that the second victim was at Hennepin County Medical Center, police said.

A notice issued by the University of Minnesota to faculty, staff and students stated that the victims are not associated with the school.

No arrests have been made as of Monday morning. An officer at the scene was heard on emergency dispatch audio as describing the suspect who shot both victims as a man, age 18 to 20, 6 feet 2 inches tall, thin build, and of Somali ethnicity with a light complexion. He was wearing all black clothing and fled in an unspecified direction.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or the MPD TIP Line at 612-692-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may result in a reward.

Tips can also be sent by texting 847411 (TIP411). Enter MPD, a space, and then the information. These text messages are assigned a tip number and the police department has no way of identifying the source of the information. All texts are anonymous.