You'll be hard-pressed to spot any Minnesotans on stage during Sunday night's Academy Awards ceremony, but an "adopted" son will be featured during a highly anticipated musical performance.

Garrison Keillor's successor Chris Thile flew from the Twin Cities to Los Angeles Sunday morning to back Sufjan Stevens on his Oscar-nominated song, "Mystery of Love." The band will also include St. Vincent and Moses Sumney.

Thile made the announcement Saturday during an episode of "Live From Here" from St. Paul's Fitzgerald Theatre where he played a snippet of the song with his house band. Thile also played mandolin on the studio version of the song, featured in "Call Me By Your Name."

Thile and his "Live From Here" show return to the Twin Cities for an April 7 at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.