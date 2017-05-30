A Loring Park neighborhood taproom announced Monday that it is the first dining or drinking establishment in the state to legally allow dogs indoors, winning a permanent exemption from regulators.

Lakes & Legends, located east of Loring Park on LaSalle Avenue, said it worked for months with City Council Member Lisa Goodman and Minneapolis Environmental Health Director Daniel Huff to be granted the variance and is now “excited to welcome dogs of all sizes into the taproom.”

Many taprooms around Minneapolis had been allowing dog owners to bring their four-legged friends along while grabbing a drink. State health codes, however, deemed the practice risky in terms of health and illegal.

In January, the City Council directed staff to work with the state Department of Health to find a safe way for dogs to visit taprooms by June.

Bringing dogs into places such as breweries is a health code violation because water used in making beer is considered food, according to Goodman, who in 2008 persuaded legislators to allow dogs at sidewalk cafes.

In celebration of this new leash on life for its patrons’ pooches, Lakes & Legends is hosting a “Yappy Hour” on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m., when prices will be cut on selected beers and dog treats will be available.