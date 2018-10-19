Opening Friday

Hunter Killer (R) An untested submarine captain teams with Navy SEALs to rescue the kidnapped Russian president.

Johnny English Strikes Again (PG) The accidental secret agent (Rowan Atkinson) is forced to come out of retirement to find a mastermind hacker.

Mid90s (not rated) A 13-year-old in 1990s Los Angeles navigates between his troubled home life and a group of new friends.

Studio 54 (not rated) The real story behind the hedonistic New York club.

What They Had (R) A woman returns home at her brother's urging to deal with her ailing mother. With Hilary Swank and Blythe Danner.