Movies opening Friday
Gringo (R) A businessman (David Oyelowo) finds himself crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to criminal. With Charlize Theron.
O Lucy! (not rated) A lonely Japanese woman takes an English class, where she discovers her alter ego. With Josh Hartnett.
Submissions (not rated) A cynical college professor (Stanley Tucci) develops a questionable relationship with a student.
Thoroughbreds (not rated) Two upper-class teenage girls hatch a plan to solve their problems, no matter the cost.
A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Three peculiar beings send a girl (Storm Reid), her brother and best friend into space to find her scientist father. With Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon.
