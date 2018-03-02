Movies opening Friday

Gringo (R) A businessman (David Oyelowo) finds himself crossing the line from law-abiding citizen to criminal. With Charlize Theron.

O Lucy! (not rated) A lonely Japanese woman takes an English class, where she discovers her alter ego. With Josh Hartnett.

Submissions (not rated) A cynical college professor (Stanley Tucci) develops a questionable relationship with a student.

Thoroughbreds (not rated) Two upper-class teenage girls hatch a plan to solve their problems, no matter the cost.

A Wrinkle in Time (PG) Three peculiar beings send a girl (Storm Reid), her brother and best friend into space to find her scientist father. With Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon.