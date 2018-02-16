Movies opening Friday

Annihilation (R) A biologist signs up for a dangerous, secret expedition where the laws of nature don’t apply. With Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman.

Game Night (R) Game-playing friends find themselves in a murder mystery. With Rachel McAdams and Jason Bateman.

Nostalgia (R) A mosaic of stories about love and loss. With Ellen Burstyn, Jon Hamm and Catherine Keener.