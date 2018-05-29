GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Eddie Rosario, Twins
Delivered a three-run double to give the Twins a four-run lead in the eighth inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Leadoff doubles for Kansas City leadoff hitter Jon Jay, but he only scored once.
4 Outs recorded by Twins closer Fernando Rodney, his first save of more than three outs this season.
5-for-11 The Twins with runners in scoring position.
ON DECK
Twins righthander Kyle Gibson faces struggling Royals lefthander Danny Duffy in Game 2 of this series.
