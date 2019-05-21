GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Miguel Sano, Twins

Delivered a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning after the Angels tied the score in the bottom of the seventh.

BY THE NUMBERS

8 Saves in as many opportunities for Blake Parker, who earned his second against his old team Monday.

5 Runners stranded by Mike Trout in going 0-for-4.

.632 Tommy La Stella’s batting average in four games vs. the Twins (12-for-19).

ON DECK

Michael Pineda is coming off a seven-inning performance at Seattle where he gave up three solo home runs. He faces Trevor Cahill, who lost at Target Field on Wednesday.

STAFF REPORTS