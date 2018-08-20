TIPSHEET
Compiled by Ken Chia
KNOW THIS
A cursory walk around U.S. Bank Stadium before Saturday's Vikings exhibition revealed that Adam Thielen's No. 19 jersey appears to be the most popular among attendees, followed by Harrison Smith's No. 22 and Stefon Diggs' No. 14.
WATCH THIS
Twins fans clamoring to see Stephen Gonsalves finally get their wish Monday, as the 24-year-old lefthander makes his MLB debut vs. the White Sox (6:10 p.m., FSN).
RANDOM FANDOM
"She gives credit to her teachers and mentors, she highlights her teammates instead of her accomplishments, understands the fans and most importantly who and what is the most important in life."
"blwhite" on retiring Lindsay Whalen at startribune.com.
TWEETED
"Don't let the new day stop the intense resentment we have for these new #NFL rules. It has to change now. Both the @NFL and @NFLPA need to come together ASAP and change these rules."
— Ex-Vikings LB Ben Leber, on new rules regarding hits with the helmet.
@nacholeber
