Defending Class 4A baseball state champions Stillwater finished off the regular season with a 4-1 home victory over Suburban East rival Mounds View on Monday afternoon.

The Ponies scored first when Ben Borrman's single scored Kade Peloquin. The Mustangs answered when Robert Hogan tripled and scored on a grounder.

Logan Jordan broke the game open with a three-run double in the bottom of the sixth, scoring Drew Gilbert, Noah Potter and Peloquin.

Stillwater pitchers combined for 12 strikeouts, with Oregon State commit Drew Gilbert picking up the victory. Matt Moore got the save.

The Ponies (18-2) will begin the section playoffs Saturday. The Class 4A, Section 4 pairings will be announced later this week.

In other baseball action:

Anoka 2, Mahtomedi 1: Cody Lindenberg led the Class 4A, No. 4 ranked Tornadoes with two hits, including a triple and an RBI. Brody Lake knocked in the other run. Jackson Hauge and Hunter Smith also added two hits, with Hauge scoring a run. Nate Tillman pitched a three-hitter, throwing only 67 pitches in seven innings. Tony Neubeck hit a double and scored the Zephyrs' run.

Woodbury 7, Cretin-Derham Hall 4: Evan Glunz led the third-ranked Royals with three RBI, getting a double among his three hits. Quinn Krueger also hit a double and an RBI. Abe Schwin hit a two-run homer for the Raiders.

Breck 11, Mounds Park Academy 0: John Blake gave up one hit and struck out seven to lead the Mustangs over the Panthers. The junior also drove in two runs. Breck's Ethan Guell had a double, two stolen bases and four RBI.

SOFTBALL

Wayzata 9, Minneapolis Southwest 0: Alexis Oelfke and Lexi Gramlow didn't allow a hit and combined for 14 strikeouts, pitching three innings each for the Trojans. Oelfke earned the win. Emma Dehm and Amy Quast drove in two runs each, and Grace Noble added three doubles. Katie McCabe hit a double for the Lakers.

West Lutheran 10, Heritage Christian 0: Afton Zemke struck out nine and had three RBI for the Warriors. Isabelle Varner had two hits and two RBI. Maggie Hansen had two hits for the Eagles.

Minnehaha Academy 17, Minneapolis Edison 3: Kaylee Harnack hit for the cycle and had four RBI to lead the Redhawks. Kate Pryor added a two-run homer among her four hits. Claire Selje also had four hits for Minnehaha.

St. Agnes 15, PACT/Legacy Christian 0: Lily Hafner and Cecilia Stariha both went 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBI to lead the Aggies. Annika Odenbrett also had three RBI and pitched a two-hitter.

