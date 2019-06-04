Miles Halligan struck out 18 in a complete game to lead third-seeded Hopkins to a 4-1 victory over fourth-seeded Armstrong in the winner’s bracket of the Class 4A, Section 6 baseball tournament at Hopkins High School on Monday.

The Royals got on the board first in the bottom of the third inning, but the Falcons responded with an unearned run in the fourth. The Royals pulled away with two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth, including home runs hit by Luke Polyak and Will Stein.

Polyak finished with two hits, two RBI and one run scored to lead the Royals. Stein and Kyle Feduccia had one hit, one RBI and one run scored each for the Royals.

Alex Sturnicks struck out seven in six innings for the Falcons. Nathan Perttula had the only hit and run scored for the Falcons.

Class 4A, Section 2: Second-seeded Edina scored three runs in the fourth inning to beat sixth-seeded Prior Lake 5-2 in an elimination game at Braemar Park. Andrew Enck broke a 2-2 tie with a two-run double. Matthew Enck had two hits and two runs scored, Ryan Gallaher hit two hits and one RBI, and Noah Meffert pitched the complete game for the Hornets. Tyler Kelley led the Lakers with three hits.

Class 4A, Section 3: Second-seeded East Ridge scored three runs in the fourth inning to take an early lead and held off a late rally by top-seeded Eastview 6-2 at Alimagnet Park. Tanner Stafner led the Raptors with three hits, two RBI and one run scored, Weber Neels had one hit and two RBI, Carter Seidl had two hits and an RBI, Joe Trollen had an RBI and scored twice. Caden Espinda Banick had four hits, one RBI and one run scored to lead the Lightning and Erik Reimann had two hits and one RBI. ... In an elimination game, eighth-seeded Park of Cottage Grove scored three runs in the second inning to defeat seventh-seeded Rosemount 4-2. Jackson Nelson led the Wolfpack with two hits and one run scored, and Tucker Novotny struck out 10 in seven innings. Easton Richter, Reid Nelson and Nick Magnuson had two hits each for the Irish. Jacob Petersen struck out five and did not allow a run in five innings in relief.

Class 4A, Section 4: Quinn Krueger had three hits, two RBI and one run scored to lead second-seeded Woodbury past third-seeded Tartan 5-3 at CHS Field in an elimination game. Ryan Lindstrom started and got the win for the Royals and Josh Hawksford and Luke Paulson had a run-scoring double each.

Class 4A, Section 5: Walker Hultgren struck out six and made a diving catch to start a triple play to lead fourth-seeded Osseo past fifth-seeded Champlin Park 3-0 at Osseo High School. John Klein hit a two-run single and Jake Contreras drove in AJ Valeri with a suicide squeeze for the Orioles. ... Earlier in the day, the Orioles defeated top-seeded Totino-Grace 6-4. Noah Thompson had three hits and two RBI to lead the Orioles, Hultgren had one hit, two RBI and two runs scored and Klein had three hits. Carter McLaughlin led the Eagles with two hits, one RBI and one run scored and Evan Spevacek had two hits and an RBI.

Class 3A, Section 4: Top-seeded DeLaSalle defeated third-seeded Hill-Murray 6-3 at the University of Northwestern. James Pfarr led the Islanders with three hits and two RBI and Charlie Rubendall pitched a complete game with three unearned runs. ... In the first elimination game, second-seeded Mahtomedi defeated fifth-seeded St. Paul Central 7-1. Andrew Murphy led the Zephyrs with two hits, two RBI and one run scored. Luke McElroy had two hits and one run scored to lead the Minutemen and Kyle Wichlinski had two hits. ... In the other elimination game, fourth-seeded Fridley defeated sixth-seeded St. Anthony 10-0. The Tigers pulled away with six runs in the fifth inning.

