– Junior Caden EspindaBanick is growing accustomed to late-inning heroics.

The junior delivered a run-scoring single in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving Eastview a 3-2 victory over Lakeville North on Monday in a matchup of South Suburban Conference powers. The victory guarantees the Lightning (12-4) at least a share of the conference title.

It was EspindaBanick’s second game-winning hit in the bottom of the seventh inning this month. He also delivered a game-winning single to beat Rosemount 4-3.

Stillwater 13, Forest Lake 1: The Class 4A defending state champion Ponies didn’t take lightly to suffering their first loss of the season Saturday. Stillwater (16-1) scored all 13 of its runs in the first two innings in beating Forest Lake in a Suburban East matchup. It was also coach Mike Parker’s 200th career victory.

Woodbury 7, Roseville 0: Senior Adam Mazur threw a one-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts, leading the Royals (12-4) past the Raiders in a Suburban East matchup. The South Dakota State recruit has only allowed one earned run in his past three outings. He also went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.

Monticello 15 St. Cloud Apollo 4: Winning pitcher Alex Otto went 4-for-4, including a double and home run, drove in four runs and scored three times as the Magic defeated the Eagles. Jason Axelberg and Ethan Bosacker also homered for the Magic. Bosacker had three RBI while Axelberg knocked in two runs and scored three runs.

Minnehaha Academy 3, Andover 1: Junior Will Wamre threw a complete-game two-hitter as the Redhawks edged the Huskies. Senior Bennett Theisen’s two-run single in the bottom of the fifth inning was the difference.

Softball

Centennial 13, Elk River 1: Senior Julia Azure went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a home run, drove in five runs and scored three times as the Cougars beat the Elks in the Northwest Suburban. Classmate Madi Newman added three hits, also having two doubles and a home run, while driving in three runs and scoring three runs.

Chisago Lakes 4, Grand Rapids 3: Winning pitcher Trinity Junker hardly looked like a No. 8 hitter. The senior went 3-for-3 at the plate, including a double and home run, drove in two runs and scored twice as the Wildcats edged the Thunderhawks. She later drove in two runs in a 10-0 triumph over Duluth Denfeld as eighth grader Ashley Mandell threw a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.

Boys’ lacrosse

Southwest Christian 14, Holy Family 13: The Stars scored twice in the final minute, rallying to beat the Fire. Junior attacker Enoch Flint scored the game-winner with 20 seconds left after senior midfielder Mason Schindeldecker netted the equalizer with 55 seconds remaining.

Girls’ lacrosse

Southwest Christian 13, St. Croix Prep 9: The Stars earned their first victory in program history, beating the Lions.

Girls’ golf

Big 9 Conference: Leah Herzog continues to have an outstanding senior season. The Nebraska recruit shot a course record 6-under-par 65 to lead Red Wing to an easy 330-476 dual meet victory over Winona at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona.

Boys’ tennis

Twin Cities Championship: Minneapolis Washburn won its eighth consecutive Twin Cities championship, blanking St. Paul Harding 7-0.

