MONDAY’S CANTERBURY PARK RESULTS
1 300 yards. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,900.
8 • Jess Doin Time (Esqueda) 30.40 10.40 6.00
5 • Cartels Queen (Eikleberry) 3.00 2.40
9 • Dawsons Affair (Ramirez) 8.40
Time: :15.99. Scratched: Make Me a Mojito; The Heat Iz On. Exacta: 8-5, $37.50. Trifecta: 8-5-9, $174.65. Superfecta: 8-5-9-10, $133.86.
2 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.
4 • Six Ninety One (Hamilton) 10.00 4.60 3.80
2 • Valyrian (Eikleberry) 4.60 3.80
6 • Plaska (Hernandez) 4.00
Time: 1:04.49. Exacta: 4-2, $22.90. Trifecta: 4-2-6, $33.60. Superfecta: 4-2-6-1, $19.25. Daily double: 8-4, $217.50.
3 1 mile. 3-year-olds and up. Waiver claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.
5 • Buxton (Hamilton) 6.40 3.20 2.80
4 • Whiskey Trail(Eikleberry) 4.20 2.60
6 • Wilko Tango (Gonzalez) 3.60
Time: 1:40.01. Exacta: 5-4, $9.80. Trifecta: 5-4-6, $20.25. Superfecta: 5-4-6-8, $17.28. Pick 3: 8-4-5, $237.10. Daily double: 4-5, $14.70.
4 7½ furlongs. Turf. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $34,000.
5 • Starfest (Butler) 7.20 5.40 3.00
12 • Peytons Sky Dancer (Keith) 11.00 6.40
8 • Under Current (D. Velazquez) 3.20
Time: 1:33.75. Scratched: Eppur Si Muove. Exacta: 5-12, $32.50. Trifecta: 5-12-8, $110.60. Superfecta: 5-12-8-3, $457.47. Pick 3: 4-5-5/13, $32.15. Daily double: 5-5, $15.60.
5 5½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.
8 • Kickenit (Butler) 8.00 4.00 2.80
9 • Touch Vision (Bedford) 7.00 4.00
4 • Hatties Jewel (Goncalves) 2.60
Time: 1:06.10. Scratched: Mesa Skyline. Exacta: 8-9, $31.90. Trifecta: 8-9-4, $58.90. Superfecta: 8-9-4-3, $44.18. Pick 3: 5-5/13-7/8, $26.70. Pick 4: 4-5-5/13-7/8, $147.30. Daily double: 5-8, $22.90.
6 Northbound Pride Oaks. 1 mile. Turf. Fillies. 3-year-olds. Purse: $50,000.
6 • Sirenusa (Beschizza) 3.60 2.60 2.20
2 • Sippin Kitten (Goncalves) 3.20 2.20
4 • Passion Plus (Loveberry) 2.60
Time: 1:36.96. Exacta: 6-2, $5.10. Trifecta: 6-2-4, $5.10. Superfecta: 6-2-4-7, $3.25. Pick 3: 5/13-7/8-6, $13.10. Daily double: 8-6, $12.10.
Note: Final three races scheduled for Monday were canceled because of lightning.
Attendance: 8,881. Total handle: $341,221. Live handle: $123,242.
Johnny Love’s results: Monday: 2-6 (.333). Totals: 25-83 (.301). Best bets: 2-8 (.250).
