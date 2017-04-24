A makeshift memorial marked the spot Monday in St. Paul where a driver died in a car that hit a tree while being pursued by police the night before.

The crash occurred about 8 p.m. Sunday near Hamline and Wynne avenues, according to authorities. The driver, a man, was dead at the scene. His passenger suffered minor injuries.

A St. Anthony police officer pulled over a car near Hamline Avenue and Hoyt Avenue in Falcon Heights for a suspected traffic violation. As the officer approached the stopped vehicle on foot, it sped away, said a statement from St. Anthony police, which provides law enforcement for Falcon Heights.

The officer pursued the vehicle, and after about a minute, the vehicle veered off the road and hit a tree along the southwestern edge of Como Regional Park.

Police emergency scanner audio revealed one officer saying the car had reached speeds of 85 miles per hour during its brief flight on Hamline.

The State Patrol reconstructed the scene and was investigating the incident, along with St. Anthony police.

Identities of the driver and passenger have yet to be released.

On Monday morning, a woman who identified herself as the man’s cousin was tidying up a memorial of votive candles and balloons. She declined to identify the victim, saying only that his mother and sisters were still trying to process his death.

As she spoke, a man she identified as her husband combed through a community garden at the crash site, plucking pieces of wreckage from the earth and dropping them into a plastic bag.

The couple carefully wrapped a ribbon of yellow crime scene tape around the memorial before walking away.