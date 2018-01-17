More than 116,000 people enrolled in individual coverage via MNsure for 2018, state officials announced Wednesday, adding that the tally is slightly ahead of last year’s record-setting enrollment pace for Minnesota’s health insurance exchange.

The 116,358 enrollees via MNsure represents growth of about 1 percent compared with last year’s count of 114,810 individual market enrollees during open enrollment.

The uptick comes at a time when health exchanges across the country saw a decline in sign-ups during a shorter open enrollment period that was marked by continuing challenges to the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA) by Republicans in Washington.

“This was MNsure’s most successful open enrollment ever,” said MNsure chief executive Allison O’Toole in a statement.

The ACA launched MNsure and other exchanges in 2013, and includes a requirement for most Americans to buy coverage or pay a tax penalty. Last month, Republican-backed legislation signed by President Trump to overhaul of the tax code included a provision to eliminate the health insurance coverage mandate in 2019.

MNsure’s rate of improvement in sign-ups is slightly smaller than the roughly 4 percent growth in paying customers that’s projected in MNsure’s budget for 2018. The peak in paid enrollment typically comes in February or March, so it’s not yet clear whether the exchange will hit its budget goal.

Even with the record number announced Wednesday, MNsure remains far short of its initial enrollment goals due in part to meager interest among small businesses in buying coverage through the exchange. For 2018, MNsure has no small business coverage, whereas the final enrollment tally announced a year ago of 117,654 sign-ups included about 2,800 people in small business plans.

MNsure is an option for people who buy individual market health plans, a small segment of the state’s overall health insurance where fewer than 5 percent of Minnesotans buy coverage. Last year, about 166,000 people were buying individual market coverage, including many who purchased directly from insurance companies or through brokers.

The individual market has shrunk significantly since 2015, even as MNsure has been gaining enrollment. It’s not yet clear what’s happening to individual market enrollment for 2018 in the “off-exchange” market.